The woes of embattled Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, are far from over.

Though he was released on bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, he is expected to reappear before the Circuit Court on Monday, September 20, 2021.

His lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

On Sunday, September 12, Rev. Owusu-Bempah and three others were arrested by the Police for issuing threats, brandishing weapons and attacking Police officers.

When he appeared in court on Monday, the popular prophet and other suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

He was remanded by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Justice Afia Owusuaa Appiah to enable the police to complete their investigations.

Days after this decision, his lawyer, Gary Nimako, took the case to the High Court which granted the embattled man of God bail.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

Pleased with the decision of the court, the lawyer said he will make his client available for the next sitting.

He added that the outcome of the case is an attestation that no one is bigger than the law.