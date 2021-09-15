Two suspected serial robbers are standing trial at the Accra Circuit Court for stealing a black unregistered Toyota Corolla and a cash sum of GH¢ 40,000.

According to the prosecution, the police, during the arrest of the accused persons, Felix Addo, aka Cool Jay- a film producer and actor, and Azimah Mensah- a driver, retrieved six other vehicles, all proceeds of crime under investigations from the accused persons.

The two have been charged with conspiracy and robbery.

Also in the dock with the two accused persons was a businessman, Charles Frimpong, who has also been charged with conspiracy and for dishonestly receiving the unregistered Toyota Corolla.

Not guilty

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court, presided over by her Honour Evelyn Asamoah.

They were subsequently granted bail following a bail application by their lawyers.

Each of the accused persons was granted bail of GH¢ 250,000 with three sureties, two of whom would be justified with land documents.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused persons are to report to the police station every Monday.

They are to re-appear next Wednesday.

Facts

The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Fuseini Yakubu, were that on July 5 this year, the Intelligence Unit and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters gathered intelligence that a group of young men were engaged in a series of robberies and car snatching within the Accra Metropolis.

The prosecutor said following the intelligence, the joint unit mounted surveillance on Addo and Mensah.

ASP Yakubu said the identification and bank cards of a complainant and a witness in the case were retrieved from Addo’s room following a thorough search.

He added that upon interrogation, Addo and Mensah admitted engaging in a series of robberies, including a black unregistered Toyota Corolla S which was handed over to Frimpong, who allegedly knew that the vehicle was stolen.

Black vehicle

On July 17 this year, the prosecutor said Frimpong was arrested in connection with the offence and upon interrogation, he admitted receiving the black unregistered vehicle, adding that he parked the car at a spraying shop in order to swap the engine.

He further told the court that the police proceeded to the spraying shop and retrieved the vehicle together with one other Toyota Corolla.