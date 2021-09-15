President Nana Akufo-Addo has commiserated with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following the demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The 81-year-old passed on in the early hours of September 13, in an Accra-based hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Scores from both sides of the political divide have offered their condolences to Dr Bawumia, including the First Gentleman of the land.

In doing so, President Akufo-Addo inked the book of condolence at Dr Bawumia’s home, a gesture that has attracted all the buzz on social media.

This will be one of the few times Ghanaians have observed the presidential handwriting, one many have argued looks like a doctor’s prescription note, or a lawyer’s drafted document.

In a bid to make an assessment, Adom TV hit the streets to task patriotic citizens to read President Akufo-Addo’s words of condolences to his political brother.

“This one hard oo,” the first person approached plainly told the Adom TV presenter.

“My wife Rebecca and I…I’m sorry, I can’t see any further,” another female contributed.

Watch the video below: