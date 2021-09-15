The Accra International Book Festival (AIBF) is inviting applications from aspiring authors for the 4th Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop.

The 4th Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop is open to persons who are interested in writing thrillers, satire, memoir, Y/A (young adult), poetry, creative non-fiction, literary fiction or children’s literature, among others.

The Afro-Book Festival organisers have said that this year’s creative writing course will take place on video-conferencing platform, Zoom, from October 28 to 29, 2021 due to the Covid-19 situation in Ghana. The training would be held for 10 selected writers.

The applications deadline for the 2021 Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop is September 20, 2021, the Accra International Book Festival has said in a statement Wednesday.

All interested persons are to email their application letters accompanied by their resume and two sample write-ups to myaccrabookfest@outlook.com, not later than the date specified.

According to the Afro-Book Festival, a Workshop Committee has been set up to screen the various applications and select only 10 successful applicants for the fellowship.

The free course will be taught by acclaimed novelists and literary agents in the publishing industry in both local and international.