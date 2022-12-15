The Police have formally withdrawn the case in which Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries and three others were accused of assaulting police officers and causing damage.

The case was earlier adjourned Sine die (indefinitely) by the court.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, Inspector Jonas Lawer who held brief, informed the court that the Police were formally withdrawing the matter.

He, however, did not give reasons for the withdrawal.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu, struck out the case and discharged the accused persons.

This is the second time Rev. Owusu Bempah, and others have been discharged by the Circuit Court.

He and six others were discharged by another Circuit Court recently after the Police told them they were putting “their house in order” to prosecute him before the High Court.

Rev. Owusu Bempah was standing trial with three others, namely, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum.

They were variously charged with offensive conduct, assault on Police officers and causing unlawful damage.

The accused persons, who were said to have assaulted police officers tasked to invite Rev. Owusu Bempah to the police after a case of threat of death made against him, denied the charges.

They were on bail.