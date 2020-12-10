Ahead of Ghana’s December 7, 2020 election, controversial Prophet, Isaac Owusu-Bempah made major predictions.

He was optimistic President Nana Akufo-Addo will be given a second time in office, stating he has unfinished business with Ghanaians.

Some 48 hours after the polls closed, the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, described the elections as “incident-free” and “peaceful” declared President Akufo-Addo as the winner.

President Akufo-Addo won 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total valid votes while his major contender, Mr Mahama polled a total of 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36%.

The renowned man of God added that it was a fulfilled purpose of God.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, on the turnout of events, he noted that President Akufo-Addo’s good works fulfilled God’s purpose for him.

He stressed God, aside the numerous prophecies, revealed the President’s victory to him again a few days to the election day.

“I was driving last week Wednesday when I saw Ghana’s flag in the sky with Akufo-Addo sitting on the throne surrounded by four angels. So I believe God’s prophecy has been fulfilled,” he said.

According to the man of God, but for some events that took place in the spiritual realm, the margin should have been much greater than what happened.