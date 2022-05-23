A former Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has dared the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to make public the names of persons who have been given lands at the Achimota Forest.

According to him, apart from the Owoo family, some individuals were also given Achimota Forest lands.

“We will make the people of Ghana know what has gone on at the Achimota Forest. If only the owners have come for their land then they should publish the names of people who benefited from the land,” Mr. Owusu said.

The former Forestry Commission Operation Manager bemoaned how some individuals are becoming richer than the government.

“It’s sad because individuals are becoming richer than the government. People who are given the opportunity to serve in government take the position as their personal property and do what they want to become rich. It’s just like the Agyapa deal they want to introduce, that’s not the solution,” Charles Owusu said on Okay FM.