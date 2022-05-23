Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu is celebrating a new chapter in her life.

The journalist-turned-actress is celebrating her 57th birthday, and she has shared captivating photos on social media.

The mother-of-four shared beautiful images of herself properly attired in regal clothing.

The actress who usually stars as a queen mother penned a succinct birthday message to herself and God, whom she owes her life.

“If I had a thousand mouths, they would not be enough to thank you for all you have done and still doing in my life. THANK YOU LORD,” she posted.

Celebrities and fans have flooded her page with goodwill messages.