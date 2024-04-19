The owner of the Hyundai truck that caused an accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line has narrated circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to him, the incident occurred after the driver, Abel Dzidotor, went to deliver blocks in the truck with registration number GS 9018-20.

Unfortunately, he got stuck while using the railway track as an alternative route instead of a bridge used earlier.

“I was at the block factory when my driver came to me that he was finding it difficult to pass through under the bridge. He went earlier to go and offload the blocks and when he was coming back, he was not able to use the under bridge this time, so he had to return. Because he had offloaded the truck, it gained some height, so he was not able to use the under bridge this time,” the owner explained in a video shared by Ghone TV.

The breakdown of my truck on the rail line was a pure coincidence – Vehicle Owner explains circumstances surrounding train accident.#GHOneNews #GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/CziUV6Unou — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) April 19, 2024

Abel allegedly abandoned the truck and went into hiding at Tagadzi where he was arrested and arraigned before court on Friday.

However, his boss revealed Abel and himself reported the incident at the police station, where the driver was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Juapong Circuit Court has sentenced Abel to six months imprisonment with hard labour for causing unlawful damage to public property, among two other charges.

Dzidotor pleaded guilty to three of the charges brought against him.

ALSO READ: