Fire has destroyed a four-bedroom-house at Goaso in the Ahafo Region with property and an amount of GHS 4,400 burnt into ashes.

The landlady, Madam Margret Kobi, told Adom News they were outside when they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

“There were no men to assist and due to the quantum of fire and smoke, there was nothing to salvage,” she narrated.

The Station Officer 2 of Goaso Fire Service, James Kutaah, who confirmed the news, said there was nothing the outfit could do to save the situation.

This is because they received the call late and damage had already been done upon their arrival.

“The people directed their calls to Kenyasi Fire Station instead of Goaso. So it was an officer there who redirected the call to us,” he said.

He took the opportunity to advise residents to be abreast with their emergency numbers which are constantly aired at the various radio stations at Goaso.

This, he said, will help tackle future occurrences in time.

Meanwhile, Aunty Maggie has appealed to the government and individuals to come to her aid as the affected family are now homeless.

