The Kasoa District Police Command has arrested over 30 Nigerians for defying the public gathering ban and social distancing to hold a birthday party.

The defiant nationals were arrested at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

According to a witness, the culprits engaged the police patrol team in a brawl at the time of arrest with a call placed for reinforcement.

They are currently in police custody with investigations ongoing.