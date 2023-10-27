Goldfields Ghana Foundation has confirmed the amount of money they have spent in the construction of the Tarkwa and Aboso stadium.

According to the company, a total of $13 million has been invested in the construction of the new stadium which will be the new home grounds for the Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC.

The mining company is constructing the 10,400-seater capacity stadium for the Ghana Premier League champions following their qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Despite earlier reports of the company terminating its contract with the club, the company has now moved to provide updates on the progress of work on the stadium.

“The Foundation has so far invested over US$13 million dollars in the stadium, out of a budgeted US$16M, and this has proven to be one of the high-cost ticket items it has funded besides the Tarkwa to Damang asphalted road,” a statement from the company said.

“Despite the facility being a public one, there is however an added cost of more than US$2 million dollars in taxes.”

They also added that, an amount of US$100,000 has been provided to the Tarkwa-based side for advertisement.

“The advertising package, which covers various areas including jersey and bus branding, is for a period of one year, 2023/2024,” the statement added.

The T&A Park is expected to be completed in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will take on FC Samartex in the matchday seven games at Akoon Park this weekend.

Find out the full press release from Goldfield Ghana Limited here: