Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has advised the newly inducted lawyers to uphold the ethical standards of the legal profession and carry themselves in a manner befitting a legal practitioner.

The Chief Justice made the comment during the 60th induction ceremony, a tradition that has been held since the establishment of the Ghana School of Law.

The ceremony saw the induction of 1097 new lawyers who had successfully passed the bar exams at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Addressing the newly minted lawyers, Justice Torkornoo said their integrity will play a pivotal role in determining their success in their legal careers.

“As lawyers, you will need to be part of the conduit through which justice is served and delivered in this complex environment,” Justice Torkornoo said.

“In shouldering this role as a person of learning, you will always need to remember that a lawyer’s personal reputation is their most valuable asset.”

The Chief Justice stressed that the way lawyers speak, listen, handle information, and manage relationships will determine the legacies they carry with them throughout their careers.

“Whether you are aware of it or not, your reputation from the very first day you step out in this robe and accompanying accoutrements will be built on the foundation of trust, honesty, and adherence to ethical standards, not just learning,” Justice Torkornoo said.

