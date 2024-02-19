The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the throne as the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom in grand style.

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, Asanteman marked the second Akwasidae of the year with a magnificent showcase of Akan culture and tradition, presided over by the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace.

With grace and authority, the Asantehene led the festivities, captivating patrons with his mastery of the popular Akan dance, ‘adowa’.

Surrounded by his loyal subjects, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mesmerized onlookers with his agile footwork, defying his age with each graceful movement.

The Akwasidae Festival, held every six weeks on a Sunday, honours ancestors and thank them for protection.

While every paramount chief in the Ashanti Kingdom observes the Akwasidae within their jurisdiction, the focal point of the celebration takes place at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where the Asantehene receives homage from his subjects and visitors.

Watch attached video for more

ALSO READ:

Plastics recycling is public deception – New report reveals

My reshuffle is for the people of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Afenyo-Markin to replace Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader