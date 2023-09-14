His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, has officially arrived in Scotland to embark on a three-day visit today, on September 14, 2023.

This visit is to fortify the cultural and diplomatic bonds between Ghana and Scotland while exploring opportunities for collaboration across various domains.

A significant highlight of this prestigious visit will be Otumfuo’s keynote address at the St. Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM), which is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023.

This summit to be held at St. Andrews University, will bring together scholars, leaders, and dignitaries not only from Africa but also from around the globe.

The summit’s agenda encompasses discussions on a wide array of topics pertinent to Africa’s development, culture, and its promising future.

His Majesty’s participation in this summit underlines the significance of his visit and the importance of fostering dialogue on Africa’s growth and potential.

In addition to the SAASUM, His Majesty will engage in various other diplomatic activities and meetings with Scottish officials and organizations. These interactions are geared towards nurturing stronger cooperation and mutual understanding between the Ashanti Kingdom and Scotland.