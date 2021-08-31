New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has stunned social media users with adorable photos to mark his daughter’s birthday.

His daughter, Gabriella Westlund Darko, turned 31 on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The proud father, who could not keep calm over the milestone, took to his Facebook page to celebrate her.

One of the photos spotted father and daughter share a lovely moment.

Another saw her pose with a little girl believed to be her daughter in matching outfits.

Mr Otchere-Darko posted a brief message in her honour.

He wrote: Happy 31st birthday to Ålskling Gabriella Westlund Darko.

