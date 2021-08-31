Hearts of Oak head trainer, Samuel Boadu, has been named Ghana Premier League coach of the 2020/2021 season after a successful campaign.

The 35-year-old guided the Phobians to a top-flight triumph for the first time in 11 years.

Boadu joined Hearts in March 2021 after resigning from his post at Medeama SC and went ahead to clinch the premiership title.

Boadu had an impressive run with the Phobians having played 18 matches since he took charge, winning 11, drawing five and losing just three.

In total, Boadu had the best of win percentage of 53% across 34 games over all the other coaches in the league this term.

He beat competition from Asante Kotoko gaffer Mariano Barreto, WAFA SC coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Annor Walker of Great Olympics and Dreams FC’s Vladislav Viric to land the award.

The winner was announced during brief presentation ceremony at the head office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday.

The winner will receive a shopping voucher worth GHC8,000 and a personalised trophy.