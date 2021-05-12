Photos of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko‘s adorable daughter which have popped up online, have set tongues wagging.

The photos spotted a beautiful light-skin girl in a yellow top and grey pants with black boots to match.

The photos spotted a striking resemblance of her dad, Mr Otchere-Darko.

She beamed with smiles as she poses by a horse for the camera.

One of the photos spotted her in the company of her friends who also wore similar outfits.

Mr Otchere-Darko took to his Twitter page to post the photos captioned: My first love from the fruits of my own love.

The photos have drawn massive reactions from social media users who have taken to the comment section to make their views known.

Some people have volunteered to bath the horse for the beautiful lady while others have demanded for her contact and started calling Mr Otchere-Darko their in-law.