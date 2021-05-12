District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim North District Assembly in the Eastern Region, Remond Nana Damptey, is under fire over a certificate awarded him by the University of Cape Coast.

The certificate, which has the logo of the University of Cape Coast, reads: “This is to certify that Remond Nana Damptey having pursued the prescribed programme of study at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and having passed the prescribed examination has on the 24th day of October , 2020 been admitted to the degree of BACHELOR OF SCIENCE with SECOND CLASS HONOURS (Upper Division) in Management.”

Same academic certificate has been captured on a resume submitted to the New Abirem constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for a reconsideration to be nominated for DCE.

However, the resume and certificate submitted by Mr Damptey have given rise to an uproar within the rank-and-file of the NPP at New Abirem.

This is because some of the constituents are raising concerns about the certificate.

NPP Constituency Secretary for the Abirem constituency, Osei Yeboah, confirmed this in a media interview, noting that, he received the resume and a certificate from Mr Damptey.

He also confirmed that some of the residents are raising concerns about the certificate.

He said, so far, the process of receiving resume and expression of interest for the position of DCE has been put on hold for the issues to be resolved.

Currently, seven party members have submitted their documents for consideration.

On February 22, 2021, the Abirem NPP constituency executives petitioned the President over the leadership style of the DCE with claims that he is not working with the party hierarchy.

They, thus, called on the President not to re-nominate him.