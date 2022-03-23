The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has backed calls for land borders of Ghana to be fully opened to business.

Some Ghanaians, including former President John Mahama, have entreated the government to re-open the land borders.

President Akufo-Addo on March 22, 2020 announced the closure of the country’s land, sea and air borders as part of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Air and sea borders have since been opened, leaving land borders.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr Boahen said the long closure of land borders is contributing greatly to the current economic hardship in the country.

He wants the borders to be opened as soon as possible.

ALSO READ:

“For the past 15 years the heat in the weather in March and April affects the cassava the country produces which makes Ghana greatly dependent on importation of rice.

“If you look at the importation of rice, the demands always shoot up in March and April, so the closure of land borders at this time will make the price of rice shoot up.

“The rice the country consumes, much comes from the neighboring countries and the borders are closed.

“So the traders will increase the price of the little in the system.

“But when the borders are opened, much rice will be in the system which will compel the traders to reduce their price and in turn will reduce the hardship.”

Mr Boahen said it is high time the government gives audience to calls for the border to be opened.

“I want to keep some things to myself.

“I have done a good number of cases in respect of lands, but no one has ever called me for my input including the Ministry of Agric and Ministry of Mining. When was the last time these ministries in their stakeholders meeting have invited me?

“They have never called me.”

Mr Boahen acknowledged the reality of hard times in the country, but attributes this to global challenges with local impacts.

He, however, wants the government to undertake self-introspection to better appreciate contributing factors to the woes in the economy.

“I agree that there is hardship in the country even the price of bread has been increased, but we should not also overlook the happenings in international politics

“We should also undertake self-introspections of ourselves which could be a factor of the hardship. We should be honest to ourselves and cut costs if possible.”