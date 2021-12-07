The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George, has asked Ghanaians whether they are still in support of the #4more agenda or want a #NoMore for Akufo-Addo’s government.
Taking to Twitter, Mr George quizzed: “Do you remember them? One year on, what would you say to them? #4More or #NoMore?”
Do you remember them? One year on, what would you say to them? #4More or #NoMore? 🦁 pic.twitter.com/8AlHYbahmT— Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) December 7, 2021
Ghanaians on Monday, December 7, 2020, went to the polls to determine who runs the affairs of the nation. Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa on December 9, declared New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect.
The incumbent government last year run with the #4MoreToDoMore slogan during its campaign.
Prior to his question, the Ningo-Prampram MP entreated those hopeful of another #4More agenda to take a step back.
He pointed at the nation-wide strike action by commercial drivers on Monday to buttress his statement.
Need I say more? 4More, k) wakyi kakra! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/AzSeEZIIaU— Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) December 6, 2021
And they are planning to loot $40 million in a so-called e-levy service charge. Whatever happened to the fuel price stabilization levy we have been paying? We may joke and say e-walking, but that tax is a ponzi scheme we MUST oppose as a people. 🦁🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/0utV9Rboxo— Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) December 6, 2021