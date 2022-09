The one-week observation of Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, wife of the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s Council of Elders, has been scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The ceremony will take place at the Owusu-Agyemang residence, East Legon, ARS in Accra.

A church service has been set for 8:00 am and will be followed with a sitting till 6:00 pm.

Mr Owusu-Agyemang lost his wife on Thursday, August 25, 2022, following a short illness.