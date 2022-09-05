Rapper Kanye West has taken to Instagram to eulogise Nigerian singer Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ song off his ‘Made In Lagos’ album that was released in October 2020.

According to Kanye West, the song, which features Nigerian singer, Tems, is the best song in the music history till date.

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian shared the post on his Instagram on Sunday, September 4, where he attached the artwork of the album to cement his statement.

‘Essence’ featuring Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems off the album became an international success after the Made In Lagos album was released.

The song later got a remix which featured pop star, Justin Bieber, and was dubbed one of the summer tracks of 2021.

The remix landed on the Billboard Hot 100, spent 35 weeks on the chart and peaked at number nine. The song has spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart, peaked at number one and is currently at number three.

The song also went two time platinum in the USA.

‘Essence’ was awarded the ‘Best Collaboration’ at the 2020 BET Awards making Wizkid and Tems the first ever African artistes to win a major BET award category.

Meanwhile, ‘Made In Lagos’ is certified gold in the United States of America (USA).

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the certification on Monday, August 29 after over 500,000 copies of the album were sold in the United States.

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is the first African artiste to have an album certified RIAA Gold.

