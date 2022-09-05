Twenty-five senior officers of the Ghana Prisons Service have been promoted to various ranks.

This follows the approval from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the Prisons Service Council had recommended the promotion.

The approval by the President is pursuant to Article 207(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

Of the number, four Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP) who previously held positions in various capacities within the Prisons Service have now been elevated to the rank of Director of Prisons (DOP), while 21 Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP).

Directors of Prisons

A statement signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the GPC, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) Courage Atsem, named the four who have been promoted Directors of Prisons as the former Eastern Regional Commander, Samuel Kwame Owusu-Amposah, the former Bono Regional Commander, Benedict Bob Dery, the former Chief Legal Officer, Gloria Essandoh, and the former Greater Accra Regional Commander of Prisons and Commandant of the Prisons Officers Training School, Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo.

Deputy Directors of Prisons

The 21 Assistant Directors of Prisons promoted to the rank of Deputy Director of Prisons include Brandford Gilbert Hama, Daniel Boi-Tawiah Abbey, William Kular, Emmanuel Aidoo, David Ofosu-Addo, Millicent Owusu, Francis Selorm Hagbe, and Paul Teye Ademan.

The rest are Edmund Ahia Armah, Nathaniel N. Agyeman Onyinah, Sophia Osei-Bonsu, Thompson Otyokpo, Eric Ainoo Ansah, Edward Ashun, Joseph Asabre, Issaku Yahaya, Alfred M. Cudjoe, Augustine Ohene-Tutu, Samuel Fiifi Dontoh, Christiana Asiedu and Christopher Hayibor.

Recall

In February last year, a similar promotion exercise was undertaken with six DDPs promoted to DOPs while five ADPs also got elevated to the rank of DDPs.