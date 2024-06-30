A male adult has been killed with more than 10 houses torched in a renewed chieftaincy and land clash between two Konkomba factions at Gbingbani in the North East Region.

Confirming the incident to JoyNews, the District Chief Executive, Konlan Bitian, said the fighting started around midnight on Friday after unidentified armed men launched a complex attack.

“We were hit with the sad news this morning [Saturday] that the community is on fire again,” the DCE revealed, adding that several houses had been burnt down.

According to the DCE, the men had deserted the community after the violence, leaving behind women and children.

He added that although police had been deployed to the area, there were reports that some armed men in Jejung, a village under Chereponi, were planning more attacks in Gbingbani.

“Just this morning, we had an intelligence that men are gathering in a nearby community, Jujung, in the Chereponi district to attack the Gbingbani community,” Konlan alleged.

The District Chief Executive could not tell the immediate cause of the flare-up. However, he strongly believes it was linked to the longstanding chieftaincy and land disagreement between the feuding factions.

In March, tension spiralled out of control, leading to the first incident in which two persons died, and a large number of properties, including tractors and tipper trucks, were set on fire and obliterated.