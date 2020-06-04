A middle aged cattle dealer, Issahaku Haruna, has been shot and killed in a robbery attack last night in his home at Achebunyuor in the west Gonja municipality of the savannah Region.

His brother, Musah Salam, who was with him at the time of the attack managed to escape with some minor injuries and is currently on admission at the Damongo Hospital receiving treatment.

Narrating the incident to Joy news, the assembly member for Achebunyuor, Kipo Yakubu said the robbers who numbered about four, invaded the home of the deceased around 1:00 am and demanded that he hands over money he had in his possession to travel to Burkina Faso to buy cattle.

READ ALSO

He said even though the deceased did not resist he was still shot.

The assemblyman appealed to the police to help curb such attacks in the community.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Police Command has assured residents that the culprits would be brought to book.

The body has since been handed over to the family for burial according to Islamic custom.

Achebunyuor community has witnessed similar attacks in the past but the area has been without the daily police patrol.

Last year, armed robbers on two separate occasions raided the community.