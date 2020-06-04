Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil, says depression cost him his downfall during his spell with Fulham in the Premier League.

The former Berekum Arsenal right back joined The Whites from West Ham United on July 2008.

He became a first team regular during the 2008–09 season, helping the Cottagers to a record seventh-place finish.

His performances improved as the season progressed and he retained a regular starting place in the 2009–10 season.

However, in July 2011, Paintsil joined Leicester City on a free transfer.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, the 38–year-old revealed why his contract was terminated by Fulham in 2010.

“When I joined Fulham in 2008, I was supposed to seal a four-year permanent deal.

READ ALSO

“But unfortunately, Roy Hodgson, who brought me to the club, left immediately after the 2010 World Cup and I had to lift up my game to catch for the new manager Mark Hughes.

“I remember my first day at training after the World Cup, I confronted Mark about my contract and to find out whether he has plans for me but he told me to give him two weeks to make a decision,” the ex-Black Stars right-back stated.

Paintsil continued: “Many days and months past but he was still procrastinating and this was causing me severe despondency and dejection.

“In fact, I lost my mental strength and I began to score own goals.

“In one of those moments I scored four own goals in a month and that was unusual of me. I even thought about retiring from the game.

“I believe I retired prematurely from football because of what I experienced at Fulham under Mark Hughes.”

He went on to play for Leicester City, Santos, and Maritzburg United of South Africa.