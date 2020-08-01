One person is seriously injured with many property destroyed after fire gutted a two-storey apartment at Kasoa tollbooth on the Tuba road.



The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The incident is said to have occurred on Friday evening.



A witness, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said it was a near-death experience as the fire peeled off part of the injured person’s body.



It took fire service personnel, who rushed to the scene, over three hours to put out the fire with their two fire tenders.

Operations officer of the Weija Divisional Fire Station, ADO1 George Yeboah, encouraged every household to get fire extinguishers.

He said Friday’s fire could have been controlled before their arrival if there was a fire extinguisher.