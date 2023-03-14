One person is feared dead with another in critical condition in an accident at Akrokerri Junction on the Obuasi Anwiankwanta highway in the Ashanti Region.

The accident, which left several others injured, occurred on Monday evening.

It involved a tricycle locally known as Aboboyaa and a Sprinter with a registration number AS 4808-22

An eyewitness, Abu Musah, told Adom News that the victims came to repair their tricycle tyre at his shop and a few minutes after they left, the accident occurred.

Musah narrated they parked the tricycle by the roadside to properly arrange the goods they were transporting.

Unfortunately, the Sprinter driver in an attempt to overtake a KIA truck run into them.

Some policemen, who visited the scene, conveyed the victims to the hospital.