A 23-year-old man, Killi Abdul- Malik, met his untimely death in Damongo in the Savannah Regional capital when his motorbike collided with another motorbike.

The incident is said to have happened on the Damongo hospital road when Malik’s motor with registration number M-17-NR 1889 collided with 16-year-old Lansa Suhuyini’s Honda Ace motorbike.

According to the Damongo Police, the duo sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Damongo government hospital only for Malik to be pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhie, Lansa Suhuyini who is currently in serious condition has been referred to Tamale Teaching hospital.

Nonetheless, per the traditions of Islam, the body of Malik has been released to the family who proceeded with his burial.