A 39-year-old man, identified as Dominic Bimba, has been arrested by the Denu District Police for possessing firearms without lawful authority.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, by a police patrol team on duty along the Torkor-Accra road.

This was as part of their intelligence-led stop and check operation in the area.

A search carried out after the arrest led to the retrieval of two foreign pistols with 61 rounds of ammunition.

The police service, in a statement, noted the operation was carried out on an Accra-bound private car and its occupants around 0400 hours.

The suspect has been identified as a Togolese who resides at Tokor in the Ketu Municipality of the Volta Region.

ALSO READ:

He was said to be transporting the two weapons to an unknown person in Accra.

Mr Bimba, according to the police, had two spent shells and is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.