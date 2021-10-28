Parents of a 16-year-old Form Three student have cried out after their daughter was expelled from a High School in Zimbabwe, for allegedly having sex with a security guard employed by the school, repeatedly.

The security guard, identified as David Tembo, resigned after his alleged sexual relationship with the 16-year-old girl came to light.

The girl’s parents have accused the school head, Nomatamsanqa Kusena of protecting Tembo instead of their daughter who they alleged was manipulated.

Her father also stated that it is unfair for the school head to expel their daughter, instead of getting Tembo arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.

He said: “The Headmistress is protecting a person who manipulated my daughter into sex.

“Nothing has been done to him, and the head just wants us to go away.”

“The security guy is someone who we entrust our kids with at the school and he is supposed to be a father figure. How could he do that to my daughter?”

It was also reported that the case was downplayed at the police station after the girl said the encounters were consensual.

Though sexually explicit messages and images were found on Tembo’s phone, he has denied having sex with the Form 3 student.

He told journalists: “I don’t know what you are talking about; yes I know her but the conversations you are referring to involve another guy.

“It was my phone which was used to send the messages and I was also fixing her phone.

ALSO READ

“The school head Mrs Kusena can testify because I explained everything to her.”

It was also learnt that Tembo is still residing at the school premises even though he’s resigned.