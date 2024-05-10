Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has called for a decentralization of Ghana’s health system to help improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the country.

According to him, the lack of decentralization has denied many health institutions the right to make decisions that will better ordinary Ghanaians.

Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said until the country abandons the centrality of governance and embraces decentralization, it cannot achieve its sustainable development goals.

He made the observation when the newly appointed Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, called on him as part of his inspection tour in the Eastern Region.

Osagyefo explained that, quality of health healthcare can only be achieved through decentralization.

For his part, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. DaCosta Aboagye outlined his vision after taking over as head of the authority.

He indicated that, he will drive the promotion and implementation of preventive health care where members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) would benefit from at least an annual basic medical check.

Dr. Aboagye reiterated the need to champion the institutionalization of travel medical insurance in Ghana; providing access to healthcare for diasporans who have for many years made Ghana their preferred holiday destination, especially after the introduction of the year of return and the beyond-the-return policy.

ALSO READ: