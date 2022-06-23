The faces of about 1,000 pupils at Kyebi in the East Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region are beaming with smiles through the benevolence of Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The pupils have received GH₵20 gift each from the Okyenhene.

This is as part of the 2022 Ohum festival in the area as the Okyenhene interacts with the pupils.

In a video intercepted by Adomonline.com, the pupils were spotted in a queue as they take turns to receive the money from the chief.

Clad in a colourful yellow kente, he shared the money to the children from several schools at Kibi.

The Ohum festival is marked annually to honour the ancestors and early settlers of the Akwapem ethnic areas.

Paired with unusual pomp and pleasantry, it is always a rich display of Ghanaian colour, culture and national pride.

Watch the video above: