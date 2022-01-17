Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica are serving us the best couple goals this week.

The celebrity couple is celebrating their 13th anniversary since they got married.

In marking the day, Okyeame Kwame has decided to give us more gist of how romantic and adorable his wife is. We are not surprised as this couple keeps inspiring us to fall in love again with their couple goals photos.

The rap doctor shared a photo of his wife and himself all loved up and captioned, Someone asked me, the way you flaunt your wife, are you not afraid people will tease you if something happens?

I said, if you get a beautiful Porsche, would you not enjoy its drive, because it can be involved in an accident?

ALSO READ:

Visit Nigeria if you want them to listen to your songs – Okyeame Kwame..

I have done many things in my 45 years on earth, and I say nothing teaches me growth and maturity more than my relationship with you.

You have given me the freedom to live my life without an unhealthy attachment to your emotions.

You have taught me to be alone without feeling lonely.

You have played all your roles with full involvement and passion for my growth and happiness.

My wife, my cook, my manager, my councillor, my confidant, our mom, my late-night Wossop!

You used to complete me ……even though I complete myself lately, life is more pleasurable knowing you’ve got me.

In this 13 years, our relationship has changed from co-dependency to connected to free souls encouraging each other.

Babee Wo ye vibe, you keep my love alive! Thank you for helping me build my tribe.

My princess ..No! My Queen …No. My goddess ..No ! These titles cannot describe you. So I am describing you as you are …. My Gangstar.

Reality check – I may not die without you, but I will be lost without you.

You have been my homie, lover, and friend.

Without pretence, you push me to the very end.

All I am saying is thank you 🙏🏿 for loving a difficult guy like me who is always changing.

My promise to you today is I will love you, no matter who or what you change into.

Happy Anni-versary.