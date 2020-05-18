Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is touched by the plight of some teaching and non-teaching staff of private schools in his constituency.

This was after it emerged that, the about 570 staff of 45 private schools in the area have not been paid since March 2020.

Their predicament is due to the outbreak of coronavirus which has led to closure of schools in the country.

While public school teachers are paid by the government, the private school teachers are left to their fate as most of the sources of income are through the payment of school fees.

ALSO READ:

Based on this backdrop, Mr Ablakwa has offered to assist the teachers for May to enable them cater for their families.

“In the unfortunate circumstances, I have notified the leadership of private schools of a new MP’s initiative to offer a cash compensation package to all 570 teaching and non-teaching staff at the end of this month of month (May),” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

Read his full post below:



I have been in touch with the leadership of the 45 private basic schools in my beloved constituency to find out how they are coping with the exigencies of the times and to express my solidarity.



Sad to hear that unlike their counterparts in the public sector, teaching and non-teaching staff have not received salaries since March, thanks to COVID-19.



In the unfortunate circumstances, I have notified the leadership of private schools of a new MP’s initiative to offer a cash compensation package to all 570 teaching and non-teaching staff at the end of this month (May).



I am particularly delighted that I have also secured assurances that no teacher would be laid off in these difficult times.



We are all in this together. We will defeat COVID-19 together and we rise from the ashes together.