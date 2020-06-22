Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has empathised with some of his colleagues Members of Parliament who lost in Saturday’s primaries.

Describing their losses as a “tsunami” on his Twitter page, Mr Ablakwa lamented the lack of observance for Covid-19 safety protocols at the NPP Primaries held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Read his full post below:

Quite a tsunami for incumbent MPs

While empathizing with colleagues in the House, what does this say about the internal assessment by NPP delegates about the ruling party’s performance in their respective constituencies? Another validation of the 14% scorecard?

Also, COVID-19 protocols could have been better respected. It shouldn’t be made to appear that ruling party activists have a different set of rules from everybody else.

Looking forward to an uplifting parliamentary campaign of ideas.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ended its parliamentary primaries across the country with many big names being shot down.

The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below

Greater Accra Region

Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North

Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South

Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro

Kofi Brako -Tema Central

Central Region

Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa

Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa

Ashanti Region

Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency

Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency

Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo

Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency

Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency

Western Region

Ato Panford-Shama Constituency

Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency

Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency

Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency

Upper West Region

Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency

Patrick Adama-Sissala West

Ridwan Abass-Sissala East

Eastern Region

Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency

Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency

William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency

Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency

Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency

Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency

Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency

Northern Region

Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency

Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency

Bono Region

Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency

Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency

North-East Regio

Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency

Upper East Region

Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency