Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has empathised with some of his colleagues Members of Parliament who lost in Saturday’s primaries.
Describing their losses as a “tsunami” on his Twitter page, Mr Ablakwa lamented the lack of observance for Covid-19 safety protocols at the NPP Primaries held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Quite a tsunami for incumbent MPs
While empathizing with colleagues in the House, what does this say about the internal assessment by NPP delegates about the ruling party’s performance in their respective constituencies? Another validation of the 14% scorecard?
Also, COVID-19 protocols could have been better respected. It shouldn’t be made to appear that ruling party activists have a different set of rules from everybody else.
Looking forward to an uplifting parliamentary campaign of ideas.
— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) June 20, 2020
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ended its parliamentary primaries across the country with many big names being shot down.
The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below
Greater Accra Region
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Central Region
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Western Region
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Regio
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency