National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has explained why the party has delayed in its internal elections.

To him, it is important that they put a premium on some strongholds and they are working hard to ensure that they achieve their objective and the right thing is done.

“We always hear people say the ruling party has organised their elections and we in opposition are delaying. All I can say is that the race is not for the swift.

“We’re using the all-hands-on-deck approach in our internal elections. It is going very well,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

Unlike the NDC which is yet to start its internal polls, the NPP crowned all of its reorganizational polls on Saturday, July 16 at the delegate’s conference in Accra to elect national executives.

But Mr Ofosu-Ampofo insisted that planning was part of the reasons for the delay in conducting the polls which is not deliberate but they had to be meticulous in such processes.

He noted the party has announced its timetable on elections for various constituencies and nominations forms are already out, adding that leadership in Parliament has assured them of getting 33 MPs to help with the elections when the time is due.