The matchday 3 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League return this weekend at the various stadium with some exciting fixtures.

The weekend fixtures are headlined with the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On Sunday, Kotoku Royals will host fellow debutants, Nsoatreman FC at the Cape Coast Stadium and will hope to return to winning ways after a defeat against Dreams FC last weekend.

Two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars, at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa will welcome debutant, FC Samartex 1996.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United who lost to Medeama SC will host Legon Cities.

Karela United who suffered a defeat against Accra Lions last weekend will host in-form Dreams FC at CAM Park at Ayinase.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will welcome Bechem United.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko who turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League following their shock elimination from the CAF Champions League will host their sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak.

READ ALSO

The Porcupine Warriors have two games outstanding due to their participation in the Champions League and with Hearts of Oak struggling after two games. Seydou Zerbo’s side will be hoping to make amends with a win against Samuel Boadu’s side.

Hearts of Oak suffered a defeat against Aduana Stars in their opener before sharing spoils with city-rivals, Great Olympics.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated game is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host league leaders, Medeama SC.

Fixtures below: