Accra Hearts of Oak will face AS Real de Bamako in the second preliminary round of the 2022/23 Caf Confederation Cup.

The game has been scheduled for early October.

This follows the Malain club’s penalty shootout triumph over Burkina Faso’s AS Douanes at Stade du 26 Mars de Bamako Tuesday afternoon.

Another 0-0 draw between the two Francophone sides after 90 minutes saw a shootout ensue for the Bamako-based side to win 3-1. They converted all their kicks while AS Douanes missed three on the bounce after scoring the first.

AS Real de Bamako will now come up against the Phobians who received a bye during the initial draw for this season’s Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse will be travelling to the Malian capital for the first leg on October 7-9 before hosting the return fixture on Sunday, October 16.

Should the 2004 Confederation Cup winners eliminate AS Real de Bamako, they will advance to the playoffs to slug things out with one of the teams that will drop from the Caf Champions League for a place in the group stage.

The playoffs are scheduled for November 2 and 9, 2022.