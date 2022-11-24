Embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will today, November 24, 2022, present the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

It has been scheduled for 10:00 am.

The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The budget, among other things, will focus on government’s strategies to restore and stabilise the macro economy, build resilience and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

ALSO READ:

Former Finance Minister Kwesi Botchwey passes on

Any potential deal with IMF will not unduly burden Ghanaians – Finance Minister assures

It will feature updates on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.