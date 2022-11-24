The Black Stars of Ghana begin their 2022 World Cup camapign in a much anticipated game against Portugal.

Most of the talk surrounding Portugal ahead of the tournament has been about Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview and whether, with two other Manchester United players in the squad, it would create a divide in the camp.

Following a careful review of the interview, the leadership of the club has terminated the contract of the Portugese captain.

They’ll be keen to prove that hasn’t been the case by getting off to a winning start against Ghana, but having just beaten Switzerland 2-0, the Black Stars will fancy their chances of getting something from the game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Where is Portugal vs Ghana playing?

Location: Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar Stadium: Stadium 974

Stadium 974 Date: Thursday, 24 November

Thursday, 24 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT

Portugal vs Ghana H2H Results (All Time)

Portugal: 1 Win

1 Win Ghana: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Portugal: WLWLW

WLWLW Ghana: WWLWW

Portugal team news

Of the 26 players in the Portugal squad, all of them are fully fit and available for their opening World Cup match.

Ronaldo didn’t play in the warm-up match against Nigeria and Joao Felix impressed in his place, but the United man is more than likely to return against Ghana.

Portugal predicted lineup

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Bench: Rui Patricio, Sa, Silva, Guerreiro, Dalot, Danilo, Palhinha, Otavio, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Nunes, Horta, Ramos, Silva, Felix.

Ghana team news

Ghana also has a fully fit group of players, with 17 of them getting some minutes in the 2-0 win over Switzerland on Thursday.

Ghana predicted lineup

Ati-Zigi, Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Samed, Kudus, J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Bench: Danlad, Nurudeen, Odoi, Rahman, Aidoo, Djiku, Seidu, Owusu, Fatawu Issahaku, Kyereh, Bukari, Afriyie, Williams, Sowah, Semenyo.