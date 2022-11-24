Award-winning Ghanaian artiste and brand influencer, Mona4Real, has made her first public statement after viral reports on her arrest in the United Kingdom (UK) weeks ago.

In a video on Instagram, the singer, who is still believed to be in the UK, was captured at a public park, sitting on a bench and all glammed up.

Though she did not deny nor confirm the reports of alleged fraud, she expressed appreciation to her fans and followers for their prayers.

ALSO READ:

Mona4Real sends goodwill message to Medikal in prison

I got the name Hajia4Reall through a 30-day fast – Mona explains

She stated she knows her fans miss her, adding she also does and loves them.

Watch the video shared by Mari Gyataa on Instagram below: