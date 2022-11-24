The Matchday 5 fixtures of the 2022 World Cup get underway this morning at the various stadia.

Switzerland at the Al Janoub Stadium will take on African side, Cameroon with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 AM.

Two times world champions, Uruguay will take on South Korea at the Education City Stadium. Kick-off is at 13:00GMT.

At the 974 Stadium at 16:00GMT, Ghana will take on Portugal.

Brazil, who are five-time world champions, will take on Serbia with kick-off at 19:00GMT.

Full fixtures:

Switzerland v Cameroon

Uruguay v South Korea

Portugal v Ghana

Brazil v Serbia

