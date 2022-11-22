JoyNews has reported that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will face an unprecedented situation if he attempts to present the budget on Thursday.

Both Majority and Minority members are likely to abandon the Chamber making it impossible for him to have the constitutional quorum required to proceed with the budget presentation.

Despite facing a censure motion moved by the Minority to oust him and coming up against 98 members of the majority side who also want him removed, Mr Ofori-Atta told JoyNews last week that he will still present the 2023 budget this week.

According to him, he has not been officially notified not to read the budget.

“Yes, I expect so. I haven’t heard that officially (NPP MP’s opposition) so I expect to read it,” he said.

But the 98 NPP MPs say they will boycott the budget presentation if Mr, Ofori-Atta is still in charge.

“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him,” said Asante Akim North MP and spokesperson for the disenchanted Majority MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi.

“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too,” the NPP MP said.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Andy Appiah-Kubi said the only way the President will get them to participate in the budget presentation and appropriation is if someone else from government is appointed to present the budget.

“We’re not saying we won’t do President’s business. We’re saying we won’t do President’s business through Ofori-Atta. So if anybody else comes with President’s business, we’ll participate,” he explained.

JoyNews has also reported the NDC side will join their Majority colleagues to stage the walkout if their vote of censure fails.

A constitutional quorum then arises, making it impossible for him to proceed with the presentation.

ALSO READ:

Ofori-Atta to present 2023 budget; says he is ‘unaware’ of NPP MPs’ threats

98 NPP MPs react to Ofori-Atta’s response to threat to boycott budget

“The President had the option to either sack him or per the censorship motion or otherwise but the key question is, if he fails to sack him, Parliament can also fail to recognise him,” he said.