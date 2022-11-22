This Christmas, BBnZ Live and BTL Africa will collaborate to bring you UPPFEST City, a one of a kind pop up festival, which creates a venue for creatives and event organisers to collaborate on ideas and events for the season.

The idea was birthed as a way to subsidize costs for the industry considering the current economic turmoil.

UPPFEST City kicks of with a World Cup viewing park from the 24th-18th of December and then merges into series of festivals, concerts and events throughout the festive season.

The Uppfest idea saw its fruition during the pandemic where everyone would get their own swimming pool after renting a cabana.

According to the organisers, “this year, not only do you get the option of your own swimming pool you can opt for a Jacuzzi as well.”

UPPFEST is also being activated in Wonderland Lagos in Nigeria. Wonderland Lagos is another festive pop up with concerts and various activations opening from the 3rd of December in Eko Energy City.