The community leaders and youth groups of Offinso Kayera in the Ashanti Region have issued a call to the Member of Parliament for Kwahu East, Bryan Acheampong to consider assuming the role of chief in their area.

This call comes in the wake of the prolonged vacancy in the traditional position following the passing of Karikari Wiafi-Ababio.

During a press conference, the youth of Offinso Kayera expressed their conviction that Dr. Bryan Acheampong, a member of the Ayensua Kokoo Asona Abusua royal gate, is the ideal candidate to fill the vacant chieftaincy position.

They traced his royal lineage to the area, as his grandparents hailed from the community before migrating to Kwahu.

They believe that his ascent to the role of chief would signify a pivotal moment for progress and prosperity in their locality.

During the address, representatives of the community expressed confidence that by rallying behind him, they can collectively work towards the advancement and prosperity of their community

They made known their belief that his leadership would usher in a new era of growth and advancement for Offinso Kayera.

READ ON