National and Ahafo Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have sensitized the youth in the party on the need to for them to be volunteers ahead of this year’s general elections.

At Goaso where the Launch and Orientation of Volunteers Initiative for Ahafo Region was held, the Ahafo Regional Deputy Youth Organizer for NDC, Sulemana Masawudu, entreated the youth to devote themselves for party activities which will lead to the victory of the party come December 7 polls.

According to him, it’s time the youth step out boldly and work for the party irrespective of location and unavailability of resources.

He mentioned, the youth who will be volunteers for the party this year ahead of the general elections will be rewards handsomely when the party comes to party.

Meanwhile, Bernard Oduro Takyi, who is a member of the national team for the launch, in an interview with Adom News, advised NDC members not to be complacent as many reports have predicted win for the party in the December polls.

He said in order to achieve this party members especially the youth must work hard from now until the elections are over.