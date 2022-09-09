Medeama SC have announced the appointment of David Duncan as first team head coach until August 2023 with an option to extend for a further year.

Duncan will be assisted by Umar Rabi who assumed leadership of the technical team following the exit of Ignatius Osei-Fosu last year.

The former Black Stars assistant coach is returning to the Ghanaian top-flight for the first time since leaving Asante Kotoko in 2016.

Duncan has proved himself to be one of the most exciting coaches in Ghana and will add a lot of impetus to the team.

David Duncan has previously coached Sekondi Hasaacas, Accra Great Olympics, Ashantigold S.C, Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak. Outside Ghana, David Duncan coached South African PSL side, Free State Stars.

Medeama will on Sunday, September 11, 2022, begin their 2022/23 Ghana Premier campaign against Legon Cities at the Tema El-Wak Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.

The club after finishing second last season has set sights on clinching the ultimate GPL title and a flying start on Sunday would set the tone for the much envisaged historic moment.