Vice president Dr Muhamudu Bawumia on Thursday inaugurated a 56.4-kilometre stretch of the Eastern Corridor road between Jasikan and Dodo Pepesu in the Kadjebi district of the Oti Region.

The Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Project forms part of phase 1 of the $ 2 billion Government of Ghana/Sinohydro Master Project Agreement that was commenced in 2019.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Dr Bawumia touted the government’s commitment to bringing development to the people in the region.

Credit: Ministry of Roads and Highways Facebook page

He added the government would continue to do more since it created the region.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Amoako Atta, has charged MMDCEs in the region to prosecute those who cause damage to roads after construction.

According to him, some individuals after the construction cut through the roads, others set up washing bays by the roads while some also dump building materials on the road endangering the lives.

He asked chiefs not to shield anyone who comes to beg for mercy, stating these measures when taken would prolong the lifespan of the road.

Meanwhile, the MCE for Nkwanta South, Bright Kwame Lenwah, and some road users commended the government for the project as the roads in the area were in a bad state.

Credit: Ministry of Roads and Highways Facebook page.



They also pleaded with the government to consider the completion of Nkwanta Kpassa road which is in a terrible state and some major roads linking the region to complement its effort of development.